Smyrna relaxes rules for home businesses

As for homes that are not apartments, “by continuing to require the radius letter signatures, many citizens have stated an invasion of privacy and have questioned the rationale behind obtaining their neighbor’s signatures,” they added.

Other changes are to allow one-chair beauty salons and emergency consultations and treatments in the home by physicians, dentists and lawyers.

“Code enforcement cannot prove if an interaction is an emergency or not,” the memo added.

As of January 2019, 21 percent of home occupations are internet sales; and 76 percent are considered administrative, including construction, catering and mobile car wash, Martin, Crowe and Moon said in the memo.

Currently, home business licenses are handled administratively through Business License Officer Kelly Moon and do not go in front of the Mayor and Council at any point since 97 percent of the businesses are administrative or internet sales - whether new or a renewal, the memo added.

