Smyrna Council to set millage rate on Aug. 3

The Smyrna City Council will hold two public hearings on Aug. 3 before voting on keeping the same millage rate.
If approved on Aug 3, that annual rate of 8.99 mills will be the same for the fourteenth consecutive year, according to a city statement.
Even with the millage rate staying the same, it will result in a tax increase of 3 percent, meaning $31.44 more annually for a residence with a fair market value of $325,000.
The public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Large Gym, Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE.
Parking and entrance to the meetings will be on the Powder Springs Street side of the building.
Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked.
Information: smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1591/951