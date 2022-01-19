Smyrna approves public land sale for downtown brewery

To address some residents’ objections, the land sale contract has 24 requirements for the brewery, City Attorney Scott Cochran said.

Included in the requirements, the new StillFire location will be two stories instead of the three levels that were originally planned. If the brewery decides to sell the property, Smyrna has the first option to repurchase, Cochran said.

StillFire already planned to have rotating food trucks at the new location but now a permanent food service kitchen with a window to serve the public will also be a part of the development, brewery General Manager Aaron Birgess said.

Officials said the StillFire Brewing location planned for the site will help turn the downtown area into a destination for visitors and also encourage locals to stay in town when going out for food and drink.

Economic Development Director Andrea Worthy said research shows that breweries enhance city brands and serve as a community gathering place. And Cobb County officials in other cities said breweries are attracting up to 2,000 additional visitors per week to their downtown area.

Councilmen Glenn Pickens, Austin Wagner, Travis Lindley, Tim Gould and Lewis Wheaton voted in favor of the land sale. Council members Susan Wilkinson and Charles Welch were opposed.

Before voting, Welch said he believes StillFire is getting the better part of the deal and the city is giving up the best piece of land in downtown Smyrna. Welch added that he doesn’t see the new brewery boosting business in the main part of the district located more than a quarter of a mile away.

“This is just my own personal opinion but I don’t believe that a brewery is a place for family gatherings,” he said to applause from the crowd.

In agreement with Welch, Wilkinson cited a lack of transparency and a flawed process in discussions with StillFire leading up to the meeting. After months of meetings and documents referring to StillFire’s interest, the brewery wasn’t referred to by name in the city resolution and contract to sell the property.

“I think there’s some information that I feel like I have not been privy to,” Wilkinson said.

Councilman Travis Lindley, in favor of the brewery, said currently there are not enough businesses to draw people downtown, adding that previous plans calling for a combined police/fire station, a single police station and retail space never came to fruition.

Mayor Derek Norton described community debate over the property as respectful and told the public that all opinions in support and against were heard.

“Disagreement does not mean disrespect,” he said of his fellow officials. “I can promise you every single one of us up here listens to everything and hears what you’re saying, whatever side you’re on.”