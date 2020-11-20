Smyrna alcohol rules relaxed for veterans’ groups

Now in Smyrna, nonprofit veterans’ organizations and special event facilities do not have to maintain at least half of their sales from food prepared on premises to keep their alcohol pouring licenses.
This 7-0 decision was made by the Smyrna City Council on Nov. 16 to take effect on Dec. 1.
City officials said they hope this and other changes will attract more of these facilities to Smyrna.
Those changes also include reducing the fees for alcohol pouring licenses to nonprofit veterans’ organizations but not for special event facilities.
Those reduced fees to nonprofit veterans’ organizations will be:
• Beer Pouring – $500
• Wine Pouring – $500
• Liquor Pouring – $1,000
• Sunday Sales Pouring – $500
For special event facilities, the city’s fees will be:
• Beer Pouring – $600
• Wine Pouring – $600
• Liquor Pouring – $5,000
At special event facilities, alcohol must be served free to guests by the host who is renting the facility.
Information: Smyrnaga.gov