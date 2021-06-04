Six Flags parks management relaxes mask rules

Six Flags White Water in Marietta and Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell have announced new safety updates based on CDC and local health guidance.
- Face coverings are not mandatory during visits, but they are recommended for unvaccinated guests.
- Guests are asked to understand and practice healthy hygiene during their visit. They should wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer stations located throughout their parks.
Six Flags officials said in a statement they “remain dedicated to maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards within all of our attractions and facilities.”
“The safety and health of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we will continue to update protocols with consultation from infectious disease experts,” they added.
Six Flags officials add they cannot guarantee that guests will not be exposed to COVID-19 during their visit.
By coming to the parks, guests acknowledge and agree they assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.
Addresses are:
- Six Flags White Water - Atlanta, 250 Cobb Parkway N., #100, Marietta off I-75
- Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell off I-20
Information: bit.ly/3ijBZUm