Silver Comet Trail extension approved for inside I-285

The Georgia Board of Natural Resources has approved an extension to the Silver Comet Trail.
Agreements with Cobb County, the Georgia Department of Transportation and PATH Foundation were approved unanimously to add 2.3 miles to the eastern end of the trail, according to a Cobb County statement.
For the first time, this addition will take the trail inside I-285.
Currently, the Silver Comet Trail is 61.5 miles, running along abandoned rail line through Cobb, Paulding and Polk Counties to the Georgia/Alabama state line.
The PATH Foundation has agreed to build the extension at no cost to the state.
Then Cobb County will operate and maintain the new section.
Completion is estimated by the end of 2021.
Information: CobbCounty.org/parks/news