See free weekly family movies at The Battery Atlanta

Free family movies are being shown next to Truist Park at 7 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 9 - except for Nov. 26 after the Christmas Tree Lighting.
Weather permitting, the Xfinity Movie Series is being shown on the outdoor big screen, Plaza Green, Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave., Atlanta.
Moviegoers are encouraged to stake their spot on the green with a blanket or lawn chair and purchase food and drinks from restaurants at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the screening.
The lineup includes:
- Nov. 4: Shrek
- Nov. 11: Pitch Perfect
- Nov. 18: Back to the Future
- Nov. 26: The Grinch (following the Christmas Tree Lighting at 7 p.m., with holiday festivities from 5:30 to 8 p.m.)
- Dec. 2: Jurassic Park
- Dec. 9: Kung Fu Panda
The movie schedule is subject to change without notice.
Parking is free for the first three hours in The Battery Atlanta’s Red, Purple, Yellow, Green and Silver decks (first two hours on special event days).
Visit parking information at batteryatl.com/directions-parking.
Information: batteryatl.com/event/xfinity-movie-series/all
