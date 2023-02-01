Resilient Cobb Summit returns Feb. 7

The free Resilient Cobb Summit will return 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 in the Wellstar Community Room, Cobb Chamber, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 1000, Atlanta.
This half-day symposium will focus on promoting strong mental health in early childhood to create lasting resilience.
For more information, including the required registration link and speaker/panelist bios, visit bit.ly/3WqKltR.
Learn more at CobbCollaborative.org/resilient-cobb.
