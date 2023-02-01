BreakingNews
Resilient Cobb Summit returns Feb. 7

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

The free Resilient Cobb Summit will return 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 in the Wellstar Community Room, Cobb Chamber, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 1000, Atlanta.

This half-day symposium will focus on promoting strong mental health in early childhood to create lasting resilience.

For more information, including the required registration link and speaker/panelist bios, visit bit.ly/3WqKltR.

Learn more at CobbCollaborative.org/resilient-cobb.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
