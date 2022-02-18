Registration open for summer safety camp in Cobb

Also, children can learn the many tricks used by child predators and how to defend themselves to stop these possible child abduction attempts.

Costing $85 per camper, the camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-21 at the Cobb County Safety Village.

The camp will be divided into two age groups: 5-7 and 8-12.

To register your children, visit:

For information regarding the radKIDS® Camp, contact Marietta Police Officer Paul Hill at phill@mariettaga.gov or visit radkids.org.