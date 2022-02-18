Registration open for summer safety camp in Cobb

A summer safety camp for children is open for registration, with a wait list.
Sponsors of the radKIDS® Summer Camp are the Marietta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County Safety Village.
radKIDS® is a safety education program that emphasizes personal empowerment.
The camp is designed for children between the ages of 5 and 12.
Topics to be covered include how to prevent bullying and how to stay safe while on the internet, at home, in a vehicle, at school and outdoors.
Also, children can learn the many tricks used by child predators and how to defend themselves to stop these possible child abduction attempts.
Costing $85 per camper, the camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-21 at the Cobb County Safety Village.
The camp will be divided into two age groups: 5-7 and 8-12.
To register your children, visit:
- 5-7-year-old camp registration: https://5-7yearolds2022.eventbrite.com
- 8-12-year-old camp registration: https://8-12yearolds2022.eventbrite.com
For information regarding the radKIDS® Camp, contact Marietta Police Officer Paul Hill at phill@mariettaga.gov or visit radkids.org.
