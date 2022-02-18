Hamburger icon
Registration open for summer safety camp in Cobb

Children, ages 5 to 12, are invited to participate in one of two radKIDS® Summer Camps on July 18-21 at the Cobb County Safety Village. (Courtesy of radKIDS®)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

A summer safety camp for children is open for registration, with a wait list.

Sponsors of the radKIDS® Summer Camp are the Marietta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County Safety Village.

radKIDS® is a safety education program that emphasizes personal empowerment.

The camp is designed for children between the ages of 5 and 12.

Topics to be covered include how to prevent bullying and how to stay safe while on the internet, at home, in a vehicle, at school and outdoors.

Also, children can learn the many tricks used by child predators and how to defend themselves to stop these possible child abduction attempts.

Costing $85 per camper, the camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-21 at the Cobb County Safety Village.

The camp will be divided into two age groups: 5-7 and 8-12.

To register your children, visit:

For information regarding the radKIDS® Camp, contact Marietta Police Officer Paul Hill at phill@mariettaga.gov or visit radkids.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
