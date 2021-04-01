Registration open for Cobb’s Money Smart Week

Cobb County Public Library and libraries across the U.S. will participate in Virtual Money Smart Week 2021 to be held daily April 10-17.
The free online events will cover preparing a personal spending plan; how to talk with your children or aging parents about money; evaluating financial aid packages; choosing the proper Medicare plan; the basics of wills and trusts and more.
Cobb libraries promote resources and programs, like Money Smart Week®, for increasing financial capacity in the community.
Content will be provided by government, nonprofit and educational institutions through a combination of 10- to 15-minute presentations, checklists, toolkits and other pertinent resources.
Money Smart Week programming will focus on supporting the needs of low- to moderate-income households - those most affected by COVID-19 - to encourage greater financial well-being in their communities, according to the statement.
Daily topics:
- April 10, 11 a.m.: Talking Cents, UChicago Financial Education Initiative (register here)
- April 11, 11 a.m.: Savings – A Little Can Make a Big Difference, FINRA Investor Education Foundation (register here)
- April 12, 1 p.m.: Bank On It – Finding Safe + Affordable Bank Accounts, Economic Awareness Council (register here)
- April 13, 1:30 p.m.: Understanding the Basics of Federal Student Loans, U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid (register here)
- April 14, 2 p.m.: Tax-Related Fraud + Identity Theft, Internal Revenue Service (register here)
- April 15, 2 p.m.: Managing Personal Finances During COVID-19, Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (register here)
- April 16, 1 p.m.: Housing Protections + Resources, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (register here)
- April 17, 11:30 a.m.: Tips for Managing Money Ups and Downs, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension (register here)
Established by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, Money Smart Week is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances.
Information: CobbCounty.org/library