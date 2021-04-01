X

Registration open for Cobb’s Money Smart Week

April 10-17 will be Virtual Money Smart Week across the U.S., with free online workshops offered at MoneySmartWeek.org. (Courtesy of Money Smart Week)
Cobb County | 33 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Cobb County Public Library and libraries across the U.S. will participate in Virtual Money Smart Week 2021 to be held daily April 10-17.

The free online events will cover preparing a personal spending plan; how to talk with your children or aging parents about money; evaluating financial aid packages; choosing the proper Medicare plan; the basics of wills and trusts and more.

Cobb libraries promote resources and programs, like Money Smart Week®, for increasing financial capacity in the community.

Content will be provided by government, nonprofit and educational institutions through a combination of 10- to 15-minute presentations, checklists, toolkits and other pertinent resources.

Money Smart Week programming will focus on supporting the needs of low- to moderate-income households - those most affected by COVID-19 - to encourage greater financial well-being in their communities, according to the statement.

Daily topics:

  • April 10, 11 a.m.: Talking Cents, UChicago Financial Education Initiative (register here)
  • April 11, 11 a.m.: Savings – A Little Can Make a Big Difference, FINRA Investor Education Foundation (register here)
  • April 12, 1 p.m.: Bank On It – Finding Safe + Affordable Bank Accounts, Economic Awareness Council (register here)
  • April 13, 1:30 p.m.: Understanding the Basics of Federal Student Loans, U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid (register here)
  • April 14, 2 p.m.: Tax-Related Fraud + Identity Theft, Internal Revenue Service (register here)
  • April 15, 2 p.m.: Managing Personal Finances During COVID-19, Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (register here)
  • April 16, 1 p.m.: Housing Protections + Resources, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (register here)
  • April 17, 11:30 a.m.: Tips for Managing Money Ups and Downs, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension (register here)

Established by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, Money Smart Week is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances.

Information: CobbCounty.org/library

