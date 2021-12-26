Recycle natural Christmas trees in Cobb

Daily through Jan. 8, Christmas trees may be recycled for free in Cobb, beginning Christmas Day.
Decorations, lights and stands should be removed.
Bring your tree to one of the many locations around Cobb.
When you recycle your tree, it creates mulch, fuel, wildlife habitats and other useful material.
Free mulch also will be available for those who request it at KeepCobbBeautiful@CobbCounty.org.
This same email should be used by groups who would like to volunteer to help on Jan. 8.
For Cobb locations and information, visit bit.ly/32q9uhM.
