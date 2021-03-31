Pratt Industries invests $33M in Austell

Pratt Industries, Inc. has announced the opening of its new 409,000 square-foot facility off of Austell Powder Springs Road in the city of Austell.
Called the Intermodal Logistics Center, the new facility is part of a 502,428 square-foot, $32.9 million investment being constructed by Taylor & Mathis.
Pratt Industries is America’s fifth largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately held 100 percent recycled paper and packaging company, according to a Cobb Chamber of Commerce statement.
“We are excited to see Pratt Industries bring quality environmentally friendly new jobs and investment to the city of Austell,” said Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons.
“Pratt Industries’ mission to protect and nurture our natural resources aligns with the pro-business, pro-environment attitudes in our city,” Clemons added.
This is Pratt Industries’ first investment in Cobb County.
“Locating in Austell gives Pratt Industries convenient access to I-20 and I-285, a strategic advantage for reaching their customers quickly,” said Dana Johnson, executive director of SelectCobb.
“Pratt Industries is a great fit to the diverse and globally conscious business community that we have here in Cobb County,” Johnson added.
Founded in the USA more than 30 years ago, Pratt has manufacturing facilities in greater than 25 states.
The Georgia-based company from Conyers operates an extensive recycling company to supply five of the most modern, cost-effective 100 percent recycled paper mills in the country.
Information: facebook.com/PrattIndustries, PrattIndustries.com