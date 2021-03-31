Pratt Industries invests $33M in Austell

This is Pratt Industries’ first investment in Cobb County.

“Locating in Austell gives Pratt Industries convenient access to I-20 and I-285, a strategic advantage for reaching their customers quickly,” said Dana Johnson, executive director of SelectCobb.

“Pratt Industries is a great fit to the diverse and globally conscious business community that we have here in Cobb County,” Johnson added.

Founded in the USA more than 30 years ago, Pratt has manufacturing facilities in greater than 25 states.

The Georgia-based company from Conyers operates an extensive recycling company to supply five of the most modern, cost-effective 100 percent recycled paper mills in the country.

Information: facebook.com/PrattIndustries, PrattIndustries.com