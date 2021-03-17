X

Powder Springs to adopt new police dog

After retiring in June, Monto will be replaced by a new canine officer at a cost of $15,000, using seizure funds. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

A new canine officer will be joining the Powder Springs Police Department.

The Powder Springs City Council voted 5-0 on March 15 to spend $15,000 to adopt and train the new police dog, using seizure funds.

In June, one of two previous canines and its handler retired from the city’s Police Department. Another handler will be selected by the Police Department.

Upon his resignation in June, Powder Springs Police Officer Cory Dilbeck received a special gift from the city - free ownership of his retired K-9 Officer Monto. Since 2015 when the city received 3-year-old Monto as a gift, Monto was assigned to, trained and cared for by Dilbeck.

With Dilbeck resigning his employment with the city and given Monto’s age, Monto “represents minimal value to police operations without the continued training and care from his current handler,” the city’s resolution stated.

