Powder Springs survey due by Feb. 12

A Powder Springs survey can be found online to seek community input on expanding the current Municipal Court Building building into a new City Hall.
City officials say they want to hear from the public on design styles that are important to the community for the new municipal complex.
This survey will be available through Feb. 12.
All multi-story, the designs vary from traditional - in the style of a 19th-century courthouse - to modern - some with glass walls.
Facades offered are red or white brick.
Also, there is room for those taking the survey to write their own suggestions.