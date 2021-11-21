Powder Springs resumes Christmas events

Beginning at noon Saturday, three food trucks will be downtown. Smith’s Gourmet Creations (SGC) and RBG Cafe will be on Marietta Street, while Plant-Based Snob will be stationed behind Rooted Trading Co.

1 p.m. Karaoke Maxx will be set up on Marietta Street.

2-3 p.m. The first book discussion on the young adult novel “Why We Fly” by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal will take place between The Book Worm Bookstore and Rooted Trading Co. “Why We Fly” is the first book in Powder Springs’ “One Book - One City” effort to bring the community closer through literacy. The book signing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Networking Thursdays Holiday Mixer and Charity Drive by the Powder Springs Business Group. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2. The Event Station, 4425 Marietta St., Powder Springs. Donations to “Giving Hope for the Holidays” Toy Drive will benefit the Powder Springs Community Task Force for community children in need on Dec. 18. Bring a gift card or a new, unwrapped toy on Dec. 2. EventStation.org PSBG membership is $60/year from signup date. Register: psBusinessGroup.com/business-networking Sign up children in need at bit.ly/3oAy1II

Returning: Powder Springs Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting. 6:30 p.m. parade, 7:30 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 3. With Santa Claus, the parade will travel down Marietta Street to downtown and conclude at City Hall. Several downtown businesses will remain open for holiday shopping before and after the parade. Thurman Springs Park will be the site of the ceremony. There will be free Santa photos, cookies and cocoa along with holiday performances from local groups. CityOfPowderSprings.org/839/Holiday-Ventures-2021

“Storybook Trail on the Wildhorse.” Dawn to dusk Dec. 4 through Jan. 5. Wildhorse Trail. Start at the trailhead in Lancer Subdivision and travel down the trail toward Hopkins Road. Once completing the trail, participants can stop by The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., Powder Springs to pick up a special prize bag. CityOfPowderSprings.org/839/Holiday-Ventures-2021

“Reindeer Scavenger Hunt.” Dec. 4. Hunt for missing reindeer across the city. Details will be available on the city’s website, CityOfPowderSprings.org, starting in December.

FASKIA Christmas Toy Drive. Until Dec. 9. Financial donations may be made by FASKIA.org or call Powder Springs Councilwoman Doris Dawkins at 404-964-8406. New and gently used toys will be collected until this date at four Powder Springs locations: