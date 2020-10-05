Powder Springs Police to hold National Night Out online on Oct. 6

Online live this year, the city of Powder Springs will host the National Night Out event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at vidtvo.PowderSpringsLive.com.
The online-only program replaces the annual in-person event.
The Powder Springs Police Department, with the support of other city departments and community sponsors, will present this event.
Though typically held in park facilities within the city and open to the public, drawing an estimated 300 to 400 attendees, this year’s event will feature public safety demonstrations and guest speakers - both live and pre-taped videos.
Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, the city’s Police Chief Tony Bailey and Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes are among the live speakers.
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services are among the guests who will present important safety tips ahead of the colder months.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Powder Springs is among the thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide that hold National Night Out events, with the city holding its event each year on the first Tuesday in October.
Information: facebook.com/PowderSpringsPD, natw.org