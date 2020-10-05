Powder Springs Police to hold National Night Out online on Oct. 6

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services are among the guests who will present important safety tips ahead of the colder months.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Powder Springs is among the thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide that hold National Night Out events, with the city holding its event each year on the first Tuesday in October.

Information: facebook.com/PowderSpringsPD, natw.org