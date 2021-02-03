Powder Springs police chief resigns

A South Cobb High School graduate, Bailey received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and master’s degree in Strategic Leadership - both from Mountain State University.

While not disclosing his new job, Bailey told Mayor Al Thurman and the City Council, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying in Powder Springs.”

Bailey said about the city, “The direction we’re going is exciting and a lot of fun.”

Receiving congratulatory messages from Thurman and the City Council members, Bailey also received commendation from Conner.

Because of Bailey and his team, she noted that the city’s police department has “a positive image” with “our churches, schools and businesses.”

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org