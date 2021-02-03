Powder Springs police chief resigns

Powder Springs Police Chief Tony Bailey announced his resignation on Feb. 1 at the conclusion of the Powder Springs City Council meeting.
Also, City Manager Pam Conner announced she is appointing Police Chief Major Lane Cadwell as the acting police chief.
Last February, Cadwell was promoted by the city from lieutenant to major.
Serving the city since October 2017, Bailey had been the police chief of West Point before his arrival in Powder Springs.
Before then, Bailey was an Acworth police captain and lieutenant, a Woodstock sergeant and a Smyrna firefighter.
A South Cobb High School graduate, Bailey received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and master’s degree in Strategic Leadership - both from Mountain State University.
While not disclosing his new job, Bailey told Mayor Al Thurman and the City Council, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying in Powder Springs.”
Bailey said about the city, “The direction we’re going is exciting and a lot of fun.”
Receiving congratulatory messages from Thurman and the City Council members, Bailey also received commendation from Conner.
Because of Bailey and his team, she noted that the city’s police department has “a positive image” with “our churches, schools and businesses.”
