Powder Springs opens park with Seafood Festival May 14-16

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring Mayor Al Thurman — for whom the park is named — the Powder Springs City Council and other officials, will be held at 5 p.m. May 14.

Then a butterfly release will officially open the festival.

Also on May 14, the headlining performer will be Otis Redding III, son of the late and legendary soul singer Otis Redding from Georgia who was best known for singing and writing “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay.”

The younger Redding has toured and performed across the United States and Europe and written and arranged music since the early 1980s.

Formerly of Earth, Wind & Fire, the featured performer on May 15 will be Grammy Award winner and professional drummer Sonny Emory, an Atlanta native.

A silent auction running throughout the weekend will benefit the Powder Springs Youth Group, with proceeds funding its annual summer camp aimed at providing educational and recreational experiences for youths at an affordable price.

Playing both May 14 and May 15 before the headlining acts will be The Gold Standard Band, a cover band performing hits from top artists of recent decades.

Additional acts, including gospel music performers on May 16, are listed on the event website at BringingTheSeaToTheSprings.com.

Participating businesses and attendees will be required to follow any face-masking and social-distancing requirements in place at that time, according to guidelines from the State of Georgia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be positioned in various downtown areas.

Ground markings will be used, when possible, to encourage attendees to remain apart while waiting in lines.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org