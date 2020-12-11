Powder Springs hosts Christmas ventures

Through Jan. 10 and throughout the city, Santa’s reindeer are on the loose and they’re in Powder Springs.

Download a Scavenger Hunt Clue Card at CityOfPowderSprings.org/DocumentCenter/View/6175/Reindeer-Scavenger-Hunt-Clue-Card-PDF.

Once you find all the reindeer heads all around the city before Christmas, bring your card to The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., for a prize.

Storybook Trail on the Wildhorse

Through Jan. 10, learn “How to Catch a Reindeer” - an interactive story written for the Powder Springs Storybook Trail.

Anytime from dawn to dusk, begin at the Trailhead in Lancer Subdivision and travel down the trail toward Hopkins Road.

Once you complete the trail, again stop by The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., to pick up a prize bag.

Sponsors for this venture are The Book Worm Bookstore and Card My Yard.