Powder Springs hosts 4th of July Celebration

To be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), festivities will begin at 6 p.m. July 4, with the fireworks show from 9:30-10 p.m. from Powder Springs Park.

Kicking off the evening’s live music on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. will be Boogie Down, performing pop to country, soul to jazz, Americana to Motown.