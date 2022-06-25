Powder Springs hosts 4th of July Celebration

The city of Powder Springs is presenting its 4th of July Celebration with classic and modern cars, live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a children’s area and a fireworks show.
To be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), festivities will begin at 6 p.m. July 4, with the fireworks show from 9:30-10 p.m. from Powder Springs Park.
Kicking off the evening’s live music on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. will be Boogie Down, performing pop to country, soul to jazz, Americana to Motown.
Taking the stage around 8 p.m. will be Geek Squad, a Marietta-based band with a mix of Motown, jazz, funk, hip hop and today’s Top 40 hits.
The inaugural Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration Cruise-In, sponsored by Push Rods of Powder Springs, will be displayed downtown on Marietta Street.
No registration fee is required, and owners can pre-register at CityOfPowderSprings.org.
Day-of-event registration will be 2-4:30 p.m.
Vehicles must be driven to and from the event; no trailered vehicles will be allowed.
For more information on Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration, visit CityOfPowderSprings.org.
About the Author