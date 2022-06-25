ajc logo
X

Powder Springs hosts 4th of July Celebration

The Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show will last from 6-10 p.m. July 4 in the city's downtown along with the first Cruise-In on this holiday. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show will last from 6-10 p.m. July 4 in the city's downtown along with the first Cruise-In on this holiday. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

The city of Powder Springs is presenting its 4th of July Celebration with classic and modern cars, live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a children’s area and a fireworks show.

To be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), festivities will begin at 6 p.m. July 4, with the fireworks show from 9:30-10 p.m. from Powder Springs Park.

Kicking off the evening’s live music on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. will be Boogie Down, performing pop to country, soul to jazz, Americana to Motown.

Taking the stage around 8 p.m. will be Geek Squad, a Marietta-based band with a mix of Motown, jazz, funk, hip hop and today’s Top 40 hits.

The inaugural Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration Cruise-In, sponsored by Push Rods of Powder Springs, will be displayed downtown on Marietta Street.

No registration fee is required, and owners can pre-register at CityOfPowderSprings.org.

Day-of-event registration will be 2-4:30 p.m.

Vehicles must be driven to and from the event; no trailered vehicles will be allowed.

For more information on Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration, visit CityOfPowderSprings.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Georgia’s health safety net in spotlight as abortion ban looms3h ago
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe
House of Prayer churches near military bases in Georgia raided by FBI. Here’s what we...
22h ago
Man dies at Lake Lanier, marking 3rd drowning in reservoir this week
13h ago
Man dies at Lake Lanier, marking 3rd drowning in reservoir this week
13h ago
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
12h ago
The Latest
Kennesaw’s Salute to America is July 3
Marietta OKs property tax decrease
As staffing crisis grows, Cobb turns to employee bonuses and private contractors
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
19h ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top