Powder Springs hires new police chief

Acting Police Chief Lane Cadwell was promoted to police chief of Powder Springs by a 5-0 vote of the Powder Springs City Council on Aug. 16.
Cadwell’s promotion was recommended by Powder Springs City Manager Pam Conner. Since February, Cadwell has served as the interim police chief, following his promotion from major and, in February 2020, from lieutenant to major. Cadwell replaced Police Chief Tony Bailey, following his resignation on Feb. 1.
Conner said she has been pleased to see Cadwell’s commitment over “several years.”
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org/95/Police
