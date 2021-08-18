ajc logo
X

Powder Springs hires new police chief

Acting Police Chief Lane Cadwell has been promoted to be the new police chief of Powder Springs. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)
Caption
Acting Police Chief Lane Cadwell has been promoted to be the new police chief of Powder Springs. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Acting Police Chief Lane Cadwell was promoted to police chief of Powder Springs by a 5-0 vote of the Powder Springs City Council on Aug. 16.

Cadwell’s promotion was recommended by Powder Springs City Manager Pam Conner. Since February, Cadwell has served as the interim police chief, following his promotion from major and, in February 2020, from lieutenant to major. Cadwell replaced Police Chief Tony Bailey, following his resignation on Feb. 1.

Conner said she has been pleased to see Cadwell’s commitment over “several years.”

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org/95/Police

In Other News
1
Marietta Kiwanis to host 9/11 Memorial events
2
Cobb County puts brakes on new church development with 125 residences
3
Cobb Information Services ranked in nation’s top 10
4
Powder Springs to hold outdoors town hall on Aug. 24
5
Kennesaw postpones vote for development with 395 apartments, townhouses
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top