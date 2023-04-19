X

Powder Springs events coming up in April

Credit: City of Powder Springs

Credit: City of Powder Springs

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The city of Powder Springs has a few remaining events occurring in April.

Among them are:

  • The next quarterly Town Hall by Powder Springs officials will be 7-9 p.m. April 20 at the Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs.
  • Pick It Up Powder Springs will be 9 a.m. to noon and the city’s Shred Event from 4-7 p.m. April 22 at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. Register for the Pick It Up event at PowderSpringsParks.recdesk.com/Community/Program. The Shred Event will take place in the city’s police parking lot, 1114 Richard Sailors Parkway. View more information about these Earth Day events at CityOfPowderSprings.org/799/Pick-It-Up-Powder-Springs-and-Shred-Even.
  • Spring Chicken Run 5K and Fun Run and Festival will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. Virtual options also are available. Sweetwater Mission in Austell will be the beneficiary. Register for the race at raceroster.com/events/2023/59780/2023-spring-chicken-run-5k-and-fun-run.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
