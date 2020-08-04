Powder Springs delays opening of new park, townhomes

Powder Springs officials have scheduled the grand opening for the city's new downtown park for May 15-17 - instead of Sept. 11-13 - as the Bring the Sea to the Springs Seafood Festival.
Also, the city's free concert series has been canceled on Aug. 15 and Sept. 12.
Regarding the 60-unit townhome community and a new road scheduled to be built by the Douglas Assets Company in downtown Powder Springs, the completion date has been extended by the City Council from Oct. 1 to June 1.
However, with local entertainment, city officials do plan to hold a free Brown Bag Concert Series from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 in the downtown park, according to the city calendar.
Events will be held at the Hardy Family Automotive Group Amphitheater in the park at 4485 Pineview Drive.
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org