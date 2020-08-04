Breaking News

Gwinnett outlines phase-in plan for face-to-face classes starting end of this month

X

Powder Springs delays opening of new park, townhomes

Powder Springs postpones its downtown park's grand opening to May 15-17 - instead of Sept. 11-13 - due to COVID-19. (Rendering courtesy of TSW/Powder Springs)
Powder Springs postpones its downtown park's grand opening to May 15-17 - instead of Sept. 11-13 - due to COVID-19. (Rendering courtesy of TSW/Powder Springs)

Cobb County | 24 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Powder Springs officials have scheduled the grand opening for the city's new downtown park for May 15-17 - instead of Sept. 11-13 - as the Bring the Sea to the Springs Seafood Festival.

Also, the city's free concert series has been canceled on Aug. 15 and Sept. 12.

Regarding the 60-unit townhome community and a new road scheduled to be built by the Douglas Assets Company in downtown Powder Springs, the completion date has been extended by the City Council from Oct. 1 to June 1.

However, with local entertainment, city officials do plan to hold a free Brown Bag Concert Series from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 in the downtown park, according to the city calendar.

Events will be held at the Hardy Family Automotive Group Amphitheater in the park at 4485 Pineview Drive.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.