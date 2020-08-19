Powder Springs Council splits on hiring consultants

City Manager Pam Conner said the consultants are needed "to take a look at our technology and data ... to improve those processes" and deal with recruitment and retention for economic development.

"It can't be done in a matter of months. We need to come out of the 1990s and 2000s when we do everything by paper and hand," Conner said.

"We need to integrate those solutions into our workplace - a longtime process to work with our management team in the post-pandemic," Conner added.

Taylor English Decisions, LLC will be paid $5,000 per month for a one-year term with an option to extend for an additional year.

Though a time limit was not given in the resolution, Joe Tommie, CPPO, also will be paid $5,000 each month “to establish a centralized purchasing and procurement system and revise and update city purchasing policies and processes in order to increase efficiencies,” according to the resolution.