Powder Springs closes city offices to contain COVID-19

Powder Springs city officials have closed their offices to the public for in-person visits.
However, certain city staff members, “who directly serve citizen needs,” will remain available to the public by phone and email from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The suspension of in-person city services is being done as COVID-19 cases continue to increase toward levels seen this summer, with the potential for greater increases during the winter months, according to a city statement.
City personnel with jobs that must be done in person (police, sanitation, stormwater and others) will continue to report to work and fulfill required in-person duties as usual, “following all best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cobb & Douglas Public Health and other health organizations,” the statement added.
These changes to city operations and any future changes are being made “with the public’s health in mind as well as the wellbeing of city staff, their family members and others,” according to the statement.
City contact information and updates: CityOfPowderSprings.org