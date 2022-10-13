ajc logo
Powder Springs breaks ground for downtown multifamily project

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
58 minutes ago

Town Center development on a multifamily residential project has begun on 6.6 acres in downtown Powder Springs.

The Powder Springs Downtown Development Authority will own and develop a nearby commercial development pad to complement the residential component of the mixed-use project.

Expected to be completed by the end of 2023, the 226-unit multifamily project will span eight buildings — a mix of two-story carriage houses and three-story and four-story apartments, ranging from 438 to 1,269 square feet.

Novare Group is leading the project, with co-sponsors BCDC and PointeOne Holdings, which recently completed its $150-million residential development capital raise.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org

