Powder Springs approves 348 luxury apartments

Apartments, totaling 348, have been approved for construction near downtown Powder Springs on 22 acres.
The other 10 acres would be retail and possibly townhomes.
The Powder Springs City Council voted 4-1 on May 3, with Councilwoman Nancy Farmer opposed due to her concerns over the increased traffic.
This $68 million project is designed for double-income millennials, according to applicant attorney Garvis Sams on behalf of Weingarten Realty and Selig Enterprises.
However, Sams agreed they would look at including workforce development options for those with lower incomes - as “strongly encouraged” by the City Council’s motion.
From this development, Councilman Henry Lust said annual tax revenues would be more than $250,000 to schools and greater than $550,000 to the city.
Sams said an estimated 700 school-age children are anticipated from this development, with six percent of the units being three bedrooms.
One-bedroom units will comprise 48 percent and 46 percent for the two-bedroom units.
The property is located at 4493, 4391 and 4327 Brownsville Road at Oglesby Road.
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org