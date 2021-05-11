Powder Springs approves 348 luxury apartments

From this development, Councilman Henry Lust said annual tax revenues would be more than $250,000 to schools and greater than $550,000 to the city.

Sams said an estimated 700 school-age children are anticipated from this development, with six percent of the units being three bedrooms.

One-bedroom units will comprise 48 percent and 46 percent for the two-bedroom units.

The property is located at 4493, 4391 and 4327 Brownsville Road at Oglesby Road.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org