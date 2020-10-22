X

Powder Springs adds parks and rec fees

About 12 new parks and recreation fees went into effect Oct. 19 by a 5-0 vote of the Powder Springs City Council. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

New parks and recreation fees were approved 5-0 by the Powder Springs City Council on Oct. 19.

The reason is “to reflect current costs to provide certain services related to parks programming and use,” according to the city’s resolution.

Effective Oct. 19, the new parks and recreation fees include:

Refundable damage deposit: $500

Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with no entry fee: $300/six-hour block for residents

Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with no entry fee: $450/six-hour block for nonresidents

Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with entry fee: $500/six-hour block for residents

Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with entry fee: $750/six-hour block for residents

Private/closed events: $2,000/six-hour block for residents*

Private/closed events: $3,000/six-hour block for nonresidents

Commercial for-profit events: $5,000/six-hour block for residents

Commercial for-profit events: $7,500/six-hour block for nonresidents

Additional fees based on the nature of the event* include:

  • Security ($35/hour, with four-hour minimum)
  • Parks event management ($25/hour, with four-hour minimum)
  • Barricade ($5/six-foot section)

*Depending on the event, additional services may be required at the applicant’s expense, including concessions, emergency medical, janitorial and parking.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org

