Powder Springs adds parks and rec fees

New parks and recreation fees were approved 5-0 by the Powder Springs City Council on Oct. 19.
The reason is “to reflect current costs to provide certain services related to parks programming and use,” according to the city’s resolution.
Effective Oct. 19, the new parks and recreation fees include:
Refundable damage deposit: $500
Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with no entry fee: $300/six-hour block for residents
Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with no entry fee: $450/six-hour block for nonresidents
Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with entry fee: $500/six-hour block for residents
Civic/nonprofit/educational events, with entry fee: $750/six-hour block for residents
Private/closed events: $2,000/six-hour block for residents*
Private/closed events: $3,000/six-hour block for nonresidents
Commercial for-profit events: $5,000/six-hour block for residents
Commercial for-profit events: $7,500/six-hour block for nonresidents
Additional fees based on the nature of the event* include:
- Security ($35/hour, with four-hour minimum)
- Parks event management ($25/hour, with four-hour minimum)
- Barricade ($5/six-foot section)
*Depending on the event, additional services may be required at the applicant’s expense, including concessions, emergency medical, janitorial and parking.
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org