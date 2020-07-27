Breaking News

Poll workers needed for Cobb elections

Cobb residents and those employed by Cobb County are urged to apply as paid poll workers for the upcoming elections.
Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Cobb County officials are seeking Cobb residents or those employed by Cobb County to work as paid poll workers on election days.

They will help set up and open the polling place, greet and assist voters and close the polling place.

Qualifications:

  • At least 16 years and older
  • U.S. citizen and can read, write and speak English
  • Resident of Cobb County or employed by Cobb County
  • No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years
  • Trained for each election

Benefits:

  • Get paid to serve your community
  • Unique opportunity to experience the fundamental part of the voting process
  • Cultivate an interest in the election process
  • Work with your neighbors
  • Gain resume experience

To complete and submit the poll worker application electronically, go to CobbCounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/poll_worker_application.

Information: cobbelections.org

