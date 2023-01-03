Performers needed for MLK Day Celebration

Performers are being sought for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration on Jan. 16. at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.
The Cobb NAACP will hold in-person auditions on the following days at the theatre:
- Jan. 5 from 5-9 p.m.
- Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This audition is an open call for musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, spoken-word performers and more to showcase their talents and honor the late Dr. King on his federal holiday.
For more information, call 770-425-5757 or visit bit.ly/3GbHJLC.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest