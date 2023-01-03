ajc logo
X

Performers needed for MLK Day Celebration

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

Performers are being sought for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration on Jan. 16. at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.

The Cobb NAACP will hold in-person auditions on the following days at the theatre:

  • Jan. 5 from 5-9 p.m.
  • Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This audition is an open call for musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, spoken-word performers and more to showcase their talents and honor the late Dr. King on his federal holiday.

For more information, call 770-425-5757 or visit bit.ly/3GbHJLC.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy5h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker
2h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Calvary Children's Home

Calvary Children’s Home seeks relief houseparents
27m ago
Woman dead, man injured in Smyrna house fire
Lights of Life in Marietta continues through Dec. 31
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
5h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top