Outdoor movies return for summer

The city of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick off on May 1 at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway with a showing of DC Films’ “Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13).

More movies will be:

“School of Rock” (PG-13): June 5 at Depot Park, 2820 Cherokee St. NW

“Trolls World Tour” (PG): July 24 at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway

New this year, the community may register for VIP seating and VIP Tents for the Outdoor Movie Series, with 50 VIP seats available for each movie at $10 per chair. Four VIP tents will be available at $50 per tent.

VIP tent registration includes a 10′x10′ tent installed by Parks & Rec staff, a six-foot table and six chairs.

To register for a square: rb.gy/hwypry

To register for a tent: rb.gy/jmbprb

To register for a chair: rb.gy/izrejl

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov