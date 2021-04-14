Outdoor movies return for summer

Cobb County and Kennesaw are hosting outdoor movies again this year with the Kaiser Permanente Movie Series hosted by Cobb County PARKS.
Bring chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks but no alcohol. Registration is required. The fee is $20 per vehicle.
Register one family member: bit.ly/3mLyHcA
Here is the planned schedule of movies:
- May 1 - 7-10 p.m. with 9 a.m. Saturday registration open: “Trolls - World Tour” at Parking area, Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta
- June 5 - 8-11 p.m. with 9 a.m. May 22 registration open: “Sonic - The Hedgehog” at Field 3 - Soccer, Fair Oaks Park, 1460 W. Booth Road Extension, Marietta
- July 10 - 8-11 p.m. with 9 a.m. June 26 registration open: “The Sandlot” at Field 5 - Soccer, Big Shanty Park, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road, Kennesaw
- August 7 - 8-11 p.m. with 9 a.m. July 24 registration open: “Abominable by DreamWorksTV” at Parking lot, Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
- September 11 - 7-10 p.m. with 9 a.m. Aug. 28 registration open: TBA at Field 6 - Football, Fullers Park, 3499 Robinson Road, Marietta
The city of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick off on May 1 at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway with a showing of DC Films’ “Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13).
More movies will be:
- “School of Rock” (PG-13): June 5 at Depot Park, 2820 Cherokee St. NW
- “Trolls World Tour” (PG): July 24 at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway
New this year, the community may register for VIP seating and VIP Tents for the Outdoor Movie Series, with 50 VIP seats available for each movie at $10 per chair. Four VIP tents will be available at $50 per tent.
VIP tent registration includes a 10′x10′ tent installed by Parks & Rec staff, a six-foot table and six chairs.
To register for a square: rb.gy/hwypry
To register for a tent: rb.gy/jmbprb
To register for a chair: rb.gy/izrejl
Information: kennesaw-ga.gov