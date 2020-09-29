X

Online Cobb candidate forum to be Oct. 1

Register by noon Oct. 1 if you would like to attend an online meeting of several candidates in the Nov. 3 general election who will represent Cobb County locally and in the Georgia General Assembly.
Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

An online forum of Cobb County candidates will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

Hosts will be the Austell Community Task Force, Mableton Improvement Coalition and Powder Springs Community Task Force.

Among the candidates expected to attend are:

While registration is free, the registration deadline is noon Oct. 1 to participate and submit questions to the candidates.

No questions may be submitted during the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Along with these candidates, Cobb voters will choose their U.S. Presidential candidate, U.S. Congress representatives and whether to continue Cobb’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another six years.

Oct. 5 is the voter registration deadline, and absentee ballots may be requested at CobbElections.org.

Advance voting will begin on Oct. 12.

Register by noon Oct. 1: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hn3hIIYzQU2vMcVZRy_dng

