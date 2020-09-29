Online Cobb candidate forum to be Oct. 1

An online forum of Cobb County candidates will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
Hosts will be the Austell Community Task Force, Mableton Improvement Coalition and Powder Springs Community Task Force.
Among the candidates expected to attend are:
- Cobb County Commission Chair Mike Boyce (Republican and incumbent / LikeMike4cobb.com) and Lisa Cupid (Democrat / CupidForCobb.com)
- Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens (Democrat / CraigForCobbSheriff.com) and Neil Warren (Republican and incumbent / NeilWarrenForSheriff.org)
- Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady (Democrat / ElectBroady.com) and Joyette Holmes (Republican and incumbent / JoyetteHolmes.com)
- State House District 38 David Wilkerson (Democrat and incumbent / WilkersonForCobb.com)
- State House District 39 Jim Hickey (Republican / JimHickey39.com) and Erica Thomas (Democrat and incumbent / ElectEricaThomas.com)
- State House District 40 Erick Allen (Democrat and incumbent / AllenForGeorgia.com) and Taryn Bowman (Republican / BowmanForHouse.com)
- State Senate District 33 Michael Rhett (Democrat and incumbent / DrMichaelRhett.com)
While registration is free, the registration deadline is noon Oct. 1 to participate and submit questions to the candidates.
No questions may be submitted during the meeting.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.
Along with these candidates, Cobb voters will choose their U.S. Presidential candidate, U.S. Congress representatives and whether to continue Cobb’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another six years.
Oct. 5 is the voter registration deadline, and absentee ballots may be requested at CobbElections.org.
Advance voting will begin on Oct. 12.
Register by noon Oct. 1: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hn3hIIYzQU2vMcVZRy_dng