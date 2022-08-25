North Georgia State Fair begins Sept. 22

The 90th annual North Georgia State Fair will open Sept. 22 daily and continue through Oct. 2 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
Parking is $5, and admission is $10 but free for children ages 10 and younger.
The Carriage Kia concert series will be The Afters on Sept. 23, Locash on Sept. 24, Josh Turner on Sept. 28, Corey Smith on Sept. 29, Michael Ray on Sept. 30 and the American Bullriders Tour on Oct. 1 and 2.
A new youth policy for this year will be that after 6 p.m. no one under the age of 17 will be allowed admission without a parent.
Hours are 4-11 p.m. Sept. 22, 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to midnight Sept. 24, 12:30-10 p.m. Sept. 25, 4-11 p.m. Sept. 26-29, 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to midnight Oct. 1 and 12:30-10 p.m. Oct. 2.
Visit NorthGeorgiaStateFair.com/daily-specials for tickets and more information - also at facebook.com/TheNorthGeorgiaStateFair.
