ajc logo
X

North Georgia State Fair begins Sept. 22

The North Georgia State Fair will be open every day Sept. 22 through Oct. 2 at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. (Courtesy of North Georgia State Fair)

Combined ShapeCaption
The North Georgia State Fair will be open every day Sept. 22 through Oct. 2 at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. (Courtesy of North Georgia State Fair)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The 90th annual North Georgia State Fair will open Sept. 22 daily and continue through Oct. 2 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

Parking is $5, and admission is $10 but free for children ages 10 and younger.

The Carriage Kia concert series will be The Afters on Sept. 23, Locash on Sept. 24, Josh Turner on Sept. 28, Corey Smith on Sept. 29, Michael Ray on Sept. 30 and the American Bullriders Tour on Oct. 1 and 2.

A new youth policy for this year will be that after 6 p.m. no one under the age of 17 will be allowed admission without a parent.

Hours are 4-11 p.m. Sept. 22, 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to midnight Sept. 24, 12:30-10 p.m. Sept. 25, 4-11 p.m. Sept. 26-29, 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to midnight Oct. 1 and 12:30-10 p.m. Oct. 2.

Visit NorthGeorgiaStateFair.com/daily-specials for tickets and more information - also at facebook.com/TheNorthGeorgiaStateFair.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials22h ago
Teen flown to hospital after being hit by SUV near Kennesaw high school
2h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
22h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
2h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
2h ago
Homelessness in suburbs is easy to miss, experts say
The Latest
Cobb’s International Festival is Aug. 27
2h ago
Teen flown to hospital after being hit by SUV near Kennesaw high school
2h ago
Kennesaw registers for Citizens Government Academy
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
19h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
20h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top