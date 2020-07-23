Nonprofits may apply for Cobb Friendship Club grants

To receive funding, each nonprofit will be required to submit the following information:

Completed grant application form.

Current audited financial statement or bank statement.

Letter of determination from the IRS that grants your organization nonprofit, tax-exempt status.

IRS Form 990 which shows charitable purpose, accomplishments, revenue, expenses, balance sheet, officers, directors, key employees and their compensation.

When returning your information, make certain your request contains the amount of funding you are requesting and a detailed explanation of how your organization plans to use the funds.