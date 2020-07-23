Nonprofits may apply for Cobb Friendship Club grants

Before midnight July 31, the Cobb County Employees’ Friendship Club is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations.
To receive funding, each nonprofit will be required to submit the following information:
- Completed grant application form.
- Current audited financial statement or bank statement.
- Letter of determination from the IRS that grants your organization nonprofit, tax-exempt status.
- IRS Form 990 which shows charitable purpose, accomplishments, revenue, expenses, balance sheet, officers, directors, key employees and their compensation.
When returning your information, make certain your request contains the amount of funding you are requesting and a detailed explanation of how your organization plans to use the funds.
Supplying this information is vital to fully review requests.
Late or incomplete submissions will not be eligible for funding.
Before midnight July 31, email completed applications to FriendshipClub@CobbCounty.org.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, there will not be a public allocations ceremony.
Grant recipients will be notified by email on Aug. 14, and a check will be mailed to the provided address.
Since the club's founding in 1972, Cobb County employees have donated more than $2.5 million to charitable organizations.
Information: sylvia.crawford@CobbCounty.org, angela.cunningham@CobbCounty.org or carrie.bricker@CobbCounty.org