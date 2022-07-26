New South Cobb trail under review

The scoping study for the Austell-Powder Springs Trail is underway as a part of the Cobb County Greenways and Trails Master Plan.
Cobb County, the cities of Austell and Powder Springs and the Atlanta Regional Commission are the study’s partners.
This study aims to evaluate various options for closing the gap in the regional trail network among the Silver Comet Trail, Powder Springs and Austell.
Generally along Powder Springs Road, the 4-mile trail will link the existing trailhead in the Silver Comet Linear Park in Powder Springs to Joe Jerkins Boulevard in downtown Austell.
Once completed, all of the Cobb cities will be connected by the multi-use trail system.
Among the next steps are focus group meetings in early August and public meetings and events in mid-August.
The study is expected to conclude next spring.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/transportation/planning/trails.
