New service hub for veterans opens at The Battery

A new community center for veterans at The Battery Atlanta celebrates its grand opening Saturday.
The Warrior Alliance Home Base is a community veteran center that organizers say will act as a one-stop, central hub in Atlanta for veteran services.
It becomes the newest addition to The Battery Atlanta, a sports and entertainment complex anchored by Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
“Half the battle is getting the veterans to actually engage and ask for help,” Warrior Alliance’s CEO Scott Johnson said Friday. “So putting this facility into a family-friendly environment with all the activities here, it’s just going to help us build awareness and use this venue as a way to engage. ... This just becomes a real living, breathing platform to entice people to come out.”
The Warrior Alliance is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that connects military veterans of all eras with veteran service organizations and government agencies. Their goal is to help the vets and their families successfully transition to life after military service.
Warrior Alliance serves as a bridge, partnering with over 30 service providers who assist veterans with everything from housing to health and wellness, legal aid, education, employment and other critical needs.
The organization’s new 3,800 square-foot facility features a lounge for veterans and their families to meet with Warrior Alliance case managers and service providers from community organizations.
The Atlanta Braves Foundation and Major League Baseball’s Legacy Fund partnered with The Warrior Alliance to erect the new office at 800 Battery Ave SE.
