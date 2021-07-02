New service hub for veterans opens at The Battery

“Half the battle is getting the veterans to actually engage and ask for help,” Warrior Alliance’s CEO Scott Johnson said Friday. “So putting this facility into a family-friendly environment with all the activities here, it’s just going to help us build awareness and use this venue as a way to engage. ... This just becomes a real living, breathing platform to entice people to come out.”

The Warrior Alliance is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that connects military veterans of all eras with veteran service organizations and government agencies. Their goal is to help the vets and their families successfully transition to life after military service.