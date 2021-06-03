New sculpture to be unveiled at Marietta’s Root House during Juneteenth celebration

William Root was an early Cobb County settler who moved to Marietta from Philadelphia with his wife Hannah. He became the town’s first pharmacist. The Root House was originally built in the 1840s and the family lived in the home for over 40 years. The ranch house was restored to its circa-1860 appearance in the 1990s.

The home at 80 N. Marietta Parkway still stands as one of the oldest in metro Atlanta. It’s situated on the outskirts of the Marietta Square.

The new sculpture will be unveiled next to a slave-themed garden that was planted in 2019, Beemon said.

Juneteenth is observed June 19 each year across the country. It’s a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of the last freed slaves.

The Root House’s Juneteenth ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. June 12. It will feature guided tours, history demonstrations and poetry readings. Admission to the program is free. For more information, visit roothousemuseum.com/events.