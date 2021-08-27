New program to bring awareness of elder abuse

NGEATF is dedicated to raising public awareness to the problem of elder abuse and neglect, coordinating activities of public health and public safety agencies responsible for fighting elder abuse and neglect and educating public officials to better protect Georgia’s adult elderly population (65+), according to a NGEATF and Marietta Police Department (MPD) statement

Recognizing there are numerous heroes within Georgia’s first responder/public safety agencies who go the extra mile to protect and rescue elderly citizens and that there are private Georgia citizens who also make bold, extraordinary efforts to guard or protect the elderly, the NGEATF has established the Pat King Guardian Award program to publicly recognize heroes in both categories.