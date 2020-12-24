MUST Ministries offer shelter during severe cold

The MUST Ministries Winter Weather Shelter in Marietta opens to women, children and men when the temperatures dip to 35 degrees or below.
Call 678-384-5727 to confirm if the Winter Weather Shelter will be open.
Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. for those staying in the shelter.
Those seeking assistance must report by 8 p.m. to stay in the shelter.
Breakfast will be served the following morning.
The shelter is located at 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Marietta.
MUST Ministries is constructing a new campus that is expected to open in early 2022 to increase shelter capacity and host a range of other services.
The six-acre campus, at 1260 North Cobb Parkway, will increase capacity from 72 beds at its current shelter to 136 beds and an additional 36 “flex” beds in case of inclement weather or temporary housing while people wait for approval into the shelter program.
Information: MUSTministries.org