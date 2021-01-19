X

Marietta will install sidewalk for handicapped

For those with handicaps, a sidewalk improvement has been approved by the Marietta City Council for $31,000. (Courtesy of ADA.gov)
Cobb County | 54 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

A sidewalk improvement on Reynolds Street was approved 7-0 on Jan. 13 by the Marietta City Council for those with handicaps.

The city will install a mid-block crossing on Reynolds Street as part of this American Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvement.

This crossing will require the installation of thermoplastic crosswalk pavement markings, crosswalk-ahead signage, Rapid Flashing Beacons and two ADA ramp improvements on the existing sidewalks.

Including materials and equipment, the estimated cost for this installation is $31,000.

Funding will come from the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) General Street & Drainage account.

Information: bit.ly/3sAJIjt (bottom of page 7)

