Marietta to hold 3 hearings on tax rate

Although the city’s millage rate is proposed to stay the same, the Marietta City Council announces its intention to increase its property taxes this year by 6.13 percent over the rollback millage rate.
The current General Fund millage rate has remained the same for the last 19 years.
Property taxes in the city have decreased for the third year in the row.
The total reduction over the last three years is .5 mills.
Marietta citizens are invited to the public hearings at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 20 and 9 a.m. July 27 in the Council Chamber, Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence St., Marietta.
The City Council adopted a balanced budget on June 9 without raising taxes or establishing new fees, which also included no service reductions.
The overall millage rate for property owners in Marietta will decrease so that property owners will pay less in property taxes this year than last year unless their property is commercial or industrial and was reassessed by Cobb County, according to a statement by Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the Marietta City Council contains a General Fund millage rate which differs from the rollback millage rate.
Before the Marietta City Council can finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the General Fund.
According to Georgia law, all taxing agencies must advertise a tax increase and hold three public hearings to claim taxes on reassessed properties even if the millage rate remains unchanged as is the case in Marietta.
Information: mariettaga.gov