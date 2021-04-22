Marietta Sprayground to open on May 1

Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department will open the Elizabeth Porter Park Sprayground for the season on May 1, according to Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.
During May, the sprayground will be open Friday through Sunday.
From May 28 through Sept. 6, the sprayground will be open seven days a week.
Finally, from Sept. 7 through Sept. 25, the sprayground will remain open Friday through Sunday.
Due to COVID, sprayground experiences will be booked in two-hour time slots.
Marietta Parks & Rec recommends booking online in advance due to the accommodation restrictions or onsite.
Daily admission for the sprayground is $2 for Marietta residents and $3 for nonresidents.
There is no cost to use the playground.
See below for the full schedule and time slots available.
May 1–27:
• Fridays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
• Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p,m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.
• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
May 28 – Aug. 2 (*Memorial Day is May 31):
• Mondays to Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.
• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
• Closed June 28 and July 26 for routine maintenance.
Aug. 3 – Sept. 6 (*first day of school is Aug. 3, Labor Day is Sept. 6):
• Mondays to Fridays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
• Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.
• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
• Closed Aug. 30 for routine maintenance.
Sept. 7–25:
• Fridays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
• Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.
• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
Sprayground Season Passes are also available:
- $30 individual - city limit resident
- $45 individual - nonresident
- $60 family (up to 4 people), $15 additional person - city limit resident
- $75 family (up to 4 people), $18 additional person - nonresident
Season passes can be purchased online at bit.ly/2QhvdCS.
For more information on party pavilion rentals and sprayground rentals, visit the website at bit.ly/3e6CfCk.
Due to current CDC Guidelines, various EP Sprayground Rules & Regulations have changed.
View those rules at bit.ly/3mWhzRM.