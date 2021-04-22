Marietta Sprayground to open on May 1

Marietta Parks & Rec recommends booking online in advance due to the accommodation restrictions or onsite.

Daily admission for the sprayground is $2 for Marietta residents and $3 for nonresidents.

There is no cost to use the playground.

See below for the full schedule and time slots available.

May 1–27:

• Fridays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p,m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.

• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

May 28 – Aug. 2 (*Memorial Day is May 31):

• Mondays to Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.

• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

• Closed June 28 and July 26 for routine maintenance.

Aug. 3 – Sept. 6 (*first day of school is Aug. 3, Labor Day is Sept. 6):

• Mondays to Fridays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.

• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

• Closed Aug. 30 for routine maintenance.

Sept. 7–25:

• Fridays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., 3:30–5:30 p.m., 6–8 p.m.

• Sundays: noon–2 p.m., 2:30–4:30 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

Sprayground Season Passes are also available:

$30 individual - city limit resident

$45 individual - nonresident

$60 family (up to 4 people), $15 additional person - city limit resident

$75 family (up to 4 people), $18 additional person - nonresident

Season passes can be purchased online at bit.ly/2QhvdCS.

For more information on party pavilion rentals and sprayground rentals, visit the website at bit.ly/3e6CfCk.

Due to current CDC Guidelines, various EP Sprayground Rules & Regulations have changed.

View those rules at bit.ly/3mWhzRM.