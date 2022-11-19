Marietta seeks ‘elves’ to help with Christmas ceremony on Dec. 1

Volunteer “jolly elves” are needed at Marietta’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Glover Park in the Historic Marietta Square.
The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. with performances by local school choruses throughout the event along with Santa letter writing stations from 4-8 p.m.
Stepping off at 4:45 p.m. will be the newest addition to this event - “Marietta’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Walking Parade.”
The parade will make its way for Santa’s grand entrance on a Marietta firetruck around 5:15 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the lighting of Marietta’s Great Christmas Tree will take place to be followed by an announcement about the Festival of Trees.
To volunteer as an elf, visit SpecialEvents@mariettaga.gov.
For more information, go to mariettaga.gov/208/Christmas-Tree-Lighting-Santa-on-the-Squ.
