Georgia election audit finds close match in hand and machine counts
Marietta seeks ‘elves’ to help with Christmas ceremony on Dec. 1

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
35 minutes ago

Volunteer “jolly elves” are needed at Marietta’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Glover Park in the Historic Marietta Square.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. with performances by local school choruses throughout the event along with Santa letter writing stations from 4-8 p.m.

Stepping off at 4:45 p.m. will be the newest addition to this event - “Marietta’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Walking Parade.”

The parade will make its way for Santa’s grand entrance on a Marietta firetruck around 5:15 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the lighting of Marietta’s Great Christmas Tree will take place to be followed by an announcement about the Festival of Trees.

To volunteer as an elf, visit SpecialEvents@mariettaga.gov.

For more information, go to mariettaga.gov/208/Christmas-Tree-Lighting-Santa-on-the-Squ.

Carolyn Cunningham
Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

