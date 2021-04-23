Marietta Power launches new alert system

Marietta Power has developed power outage and restoration notifications via text and email messages that are personalized for their customers, according to Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.
The messages are delivered using the city’s mass notification platform.
These outage alerts inform Marietta Power customers of when crews are in the process of power restoration for their locale.
For customers with their emails on file with Marietta Power, they receive customized alerts via email.
To receive alerts via text message, opt in at mariettaga.gov/1413/Outage-Notifications.
Also, Marietta Power customers need to use the above link to update their phone numbers and/or email addresses.