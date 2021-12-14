Marietta Power helps tornado victims in Kentucky

Marietta Power already has sent one crew to Kentucky to assist with power restoration after the tornado destruction suffered by many communities within the state.
This morning Marietta Power sent Crew 2 and equipment to Bowling Green, Kentucky to help with storm restoration efforts in the aftermath of this weekend’s tornados.
City officials thank their employees and their families for making this sacrifice to help those in need, according to a city statement.
Crew 2 includes foreperson Aaron Parrott; line workers Adam Gurley, Cody Davis and Jeremy Christopher and apprentice line workers Tyler Stone and Carson Brown.
Equipment for Crew 2 is two bucket trucks, one digger derrick, one one-ton truck and one material trailer.
Crew 1 includes foreperson Clark Galloway; line workers Barry Dillard, Jason Ravan, Randal Inskeep and Cory Hursh and apprentice line worker Jordan Cash.
For Crew 1, equipment includes two bucket trucks, one digger derrick, one one-ton truck and one material trailer.
Information: www.mariettaga.gov
About the Author