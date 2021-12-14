ajc logo
Marietta Power helps tornado victims in Kentucky

Crew 1 from Marietta Power already is in Kentucky to help with power restoration in tornado-devastated areas, with another Marietta crew on the way. (Courtesy of Marietta)
Crew 1 from Marietta Power already is in Kentucky to help with power restoration in tornado-devastated areas, with another Marietta crew on the way. (Courtesy of Marietta)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Marietta Power already has sent one crew to Kentucky to assist with power restoration after the tornado destruction suffered by many communities within the state.

This morning Marietta Power sent Crew 2 and equipment to Bowling Green, Kentucky to help with storm restoration efforts in the aftermath of this weekend’s tornados.

City officials thank their employees and their families for making this sacrifice to help those in need, according to a city statement.

Crew 2 includes foreperson Aaron Parrott; line workers Adam Gurley, Cody Davis and Jeremy Christopher and apprentice line workers Tyler Stone and Carson Brown.

Equipment for Crew 2 is two bucket trucks, one digger derrick, one one-ton truck and one material trailer.

Crew 1 includes foreperson Clark Galloway; line workers Barry Dillard, Jason Ravan, Randal Inskeep and Cory Hursh and apprentice line worker Jordan Cash.

For Crew 1, equipment includes two bucket trucks, one digger derrick, one one-ton truck and one material trailer.

Information: www.mariettaga.gov

Carolyn Cunningham
Investigations
