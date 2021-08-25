Marietta Police promote use-of-force reform training

King negotiated a partnership with Bargos, a 3rd Degree Black Belt coach and the owner of Borges Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a local gym.

Then the department began mandating and paying for all new hires to attend weekly training sessions under Humberto’s direction.

The following year, the program was opened to all existing MPD officers.

Next King began collecting use-of-force data and distinguishing between officers that did or did not participate in BJJ training.

The MPD data showed “dramatic reductions in injuries when force was required to effect an arrest - both to officers as well as people resisting arrest,” the MPD statement added.

In addition to Borges BJJ, the BJJ gyms represented were Alliance Atlanta, American Top Team, Ascension MMA, James Shook Zenith BJJ, Canton BJJ, Gracie BJJ Decatur, X3 Sports and Macon BJJ.

Information: mariettaga.gov/150/Police