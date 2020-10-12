Marietta Police officers retrained in Procedural Justice

MPD Chief Dan Flynn said in a statement, “Becoming a successful Peace Officer in 2020 requires almost constant training in numerous laws and procedures, but this training speaks directly to how that officer should treat the person they are dealing with.”

Flynn added, “I consider our officers lucky to have Chief Kelker here to share with them the four pillars of Procedural Justice. I am confident that this will enhance their skills and strengthen the bond they have with the residents and business owners they serve.”