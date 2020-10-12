Marietta Police officers retrained in Procedural Justice

Marietta Police Department (MPD) officers are being retrained in Procedural Justice - again by now retired Jonesboro Police Chief and MPD Major Cliff Kelker.
Kelker taught Procedural Justice to MPD officers in 2014.
After serving with MPD for 26 years, Kelker retired from MPD in 2018 but then was hired as Jonesboro’s police chief until retiring again at the beginning of this year to become a police consultant.
MPD Chief Dan Flynn said in a statement, “Becoming a successful Peace Officer in 2020 requires almost constant training in numerous laws and procedures, but this training speaks directly to how that officer should treat the person they are dealing with.”
Flynn added, “I consider our officers lucky to have Chief Kelker here to share with them the four pillars of Procedural Justice. I am confident that this will enhance their skills and strengthen the bond they have with the residents and business owners they serve.”
Those four pillars are “fairness,” “impartiality,” “transparency” and giving people “voice” in matters that affect them, according to MPD Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
Kelker’s video: facebook.com/MariettaPoliceDept/videos/336508967428681