Marietta Police hosts child’s safety course

The Marietta Police Department is hosting radKIDS in July to teach children how to protect themselves. This safety education program includes a 10-hour curriculum for children ages 8 to 12 is $10 per child.
Topics to be covered include bully prevention, internet/home/school/vehicle/outdoor safety, predator tricks and physical resistance strategies against child abduction.
MPD has five trained radKIDS instructors who are dedicated to helping teach children to be safe.
July dates are 9-11 a.m. July 19-23 in the gym at Park Street Elementary School, 105 Park St., Marietta.
Sign up at 8-12yearold2021.eventbrite.com.
While slots are sold out, there is a waiting list at bit.ly/3yWbPw4.
Information: Officer Paul Hill at phill@mariettaga.gov, radkids.org