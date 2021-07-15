ajc logo
Marietta Police hosts child’s safety course

From July 19-23, classes will be held by the Marietta Police Department to teach children, ages 8 to 12, how to better protect themselves. A waiting list is available. (Courtesy of radKIDS)
From July 19-23, classes will be held by the Marietta Police Department to teach children, ages 8 to 12, how to better protect themselves. A waiting list is available. (Courtesy of radKIDS)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Marietta Police Department is hosting radKIDS in July to teach children how to protect themselves. This safety education program includes a 10-hour curriculum for children ages 8 to 12 is $10 per child.

Topics to be covered include bully prevention, internet/home/school/vehicle/outdoor safety, predator tricks and physical resistance strategies against child abduction.

MPD has five trained radKIDS instructors who are dedicated to helping teach children to be safe.

July dates are 9-11 a.m. July 19-23 in the gym at Park Street Elementary School, 105 Park St., Marietta.

Sign up at 8-12yearold2021.eventbrite.com.

While slots are sold out, there is a waiting list at bit.ly/3yWbPw4.

Information: Officer Paul Hill at phill@mariettaga.gov, radkids.org

