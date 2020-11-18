X

Marietta plans Santa Blitz Dec. 3-5

No Christmas tree lighting will be held in Marietta this year. Instead a Santa Blitz will take place Dec. 3-5 as Santa rides through certain neighborhoods on a Marietta fire truck.
Credit: City of Marietta

Cobb County | 24 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Instead of holding the annual Christmas Tree lighting event, the city of Marietta will open the holiday season with a Santa Blitz on Dec. 3-5.

Santa Claus will be “Blitzen” his way through certain streets in Marietta neighborhoods while riding on a Marietta fire truck escorted by Marietta police, according to Marietta Special Events Coordinator Rachel Langelotti in a city statement.

He will not be stopping as he travels slowly on the route.

Follow the city of Marietta’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofMariettaGA for live tracking, and be ready 15 to 20 minutes before the estimated times listed below.

Santa Blitz Schedule:

  • 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3
  • 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4
  • 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5

Maps and Directions: Mariettaga.gov/208/Christmas-Tree-Lighting-Santa-on-the-Squ

Information to visit with Santa on the Marietta Square during December may be found at WinterWonderlandMarietta.com.

Pictures with Santa on the Square begin on Dec. 4, with Hadley’s Photography team.

Photo reservations cost $5, but that fee will be waived if one of three options is chosen.

No walk-ups will be allowed.

