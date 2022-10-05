Marietta names new police chief

Marietta city officials recently chose Interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell to serve as the city’s new police chief.
For the past 32 years, Ferrell has served the city, joining the Marietta Police Department (MPD) in 1990.
Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. said, “Chief Ferrell has a long and distinguished career of dedicated service to the Marietta Police Department and the greater Marietta community. His appointment continues the tradition of exceptional leadership for one of the best police agencies in the State of Georgia.”
The process to fill the position as MPD chief involved an extensive national interview process, which included comprehensive background checks and panel interviews of six candidates.
Ferrell said, “I’m completely humbled and honored to be selected as Marietta’s next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council and City Manager for placing their trust in me to lead the great men and women of MPD.
“The city of Marietta is my home, and I have deep roots in this community that I love. I look forward to partnering with our citizens to continually enhance our quality of life in Marietta through ongoing community policing efforts,” Ferrell added.
Ferrell holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.
Information: mariettaga.gov
