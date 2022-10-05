BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-85 reopens in Gwinnett hours after tractor-trailer crash
ajc logo
X

Marietta names new police chief

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Marietta city officials recently chose Interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell to serve as the city’s new police chief.

For the past 32 years, Ferrell has served the city, joining the Marietta Police Department (MPD) in 1990.

Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. said, “Chief Ferrell has a long and distinguished career of dedicated service to the Marietta Police Department and the greater Marietta community. His appointment continues the tradition of exceptional leadership for one of the best police agencies in the State of Georgia.”

The process to fill the position as MPD chief involved an extensive national interview process, which included comprehensive background checks and panel interviews of six candidates.

Ferrell said, “I’m completely humbled and honored to be selected as Marietta’s next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council and City Manager for placing their trust in me to lead the great men and women of MPD.

“The city of Marietta is my home, and I have deep roots in this community that I love. I look forward to partnering with our citizens to continually enhance our quality of life in Marietta through ongoing community policing efforts,” Ferrell added.

Ferrell holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.

Information: mariettaga.gov

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Relief on I-85 hours after crash snarls Gwinnett commute36m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It’s ‘P’ for Pain in the ongoing I-285 horror show
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Kemp raises about $29M to fuel final push in rematch against Abrams
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
13h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Christian leaders rally around embattled Herschel Walker
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb Chamber

Cobb Chamber’s Public Safety Appreciation Week is Oct. 3-9
Kennesaw garden hosts homeschool workshops
Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Marietta
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
20h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top